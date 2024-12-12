Teenage scrambler driver rushed to hospital for treatment for serious injuries after two vehicle collision in East Belfast.

Police in east Belfast are appealing for information following the collision last evening – Wednesday 11th December.

A statement from the PSNI reports they received a report shortly before 5.30pm that a car and scrambler were involved in a collision in the Bloomfield Road area.

And officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

The PSNI are now appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of two scrambler style motorcycles in the area between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.