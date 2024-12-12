Northern Ireland traffic: Teenage scrambler driver rushed to hospital for treatment for serious injuries after two vehicle collision
Police in east Belfast are appealing for information following the collision last evening – Wednesday 11th December.
A statement from the PSNI reports they received a report shortly before 5.30pm that a car and scrambler were involved in a collision in the Bloomfield Road area.
And officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.
The PSNI are now appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of two scrambler style motorcycles in the area between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.
Anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1252 of 11/12/24 or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.