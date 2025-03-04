Northern Ireland traffic: Two car collision which closed Dungiven Road now cleared and road reopened

Road users are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following an earlier collision in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier road users were advised that the road was down to one lane due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

And motorists were asked to ‘please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey’.