Northern Ireland traffic: Two car collision which closed Dungiven Road now cleared and road reopened

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following an earlier collision in the area.

Earlier road users were advised that the road was down to one lane due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

And motorists were asked to ‘please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Road users are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following an earlier collision in the area.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice