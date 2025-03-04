Northern Ireland traffic: Two car collision which closed Dungiven Road now cleared and road reopened
Road users are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following an earlier collision in the area.
Earlier road users were advised that the road was down to one lane due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
And motorists were asked to ‘please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey’.
Road users are advised that the Foreglen Road, at the junction with Feeney Road, Dungiven, has now fully reopened following an earlier collision in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.