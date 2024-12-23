Northern Ireland traffic: Van driver left in critical condition after two vehicle collision last night on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday 22 December.

In a statement the PSNI say that officers along with other emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men, the driver of the van, is currently described as being in a critical condition.

The road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.