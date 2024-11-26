Gordy Galbraith

Funeral details have now been released for popular Co Tyrone men Gordy Galbraith and Ryan Glenn who died in a horror traffic collision in Co Donegal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men – one in 20s and the other in 30s – and three other people were injured, in a two-vehicle collision which happened on the N15 road at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday.

However it emerged on Tuesday that a third man in his 70s has now died following the road crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Glenn

He had been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following the two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Two women, aged in their 30s and 70s, were also injured in the collision.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area at the time of the crash to make the footage available.

A death notice in funeraltimes.com said a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gordy Galbraith will be held at the family home on Thursday 28th November at 1pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice adds that Gordy is the ‘much loved father of Alex and Ethan, beloved son of Andy and the late Kathleen (Kate), loving brother of Samantha, Jacqueline, Andrena, Sabrina, Robert and Leanne’.

It adds that his death is ‘very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, Jackie, Jenny, dad, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews good friends and entire family circle’.

And a death notice for Ryan Glenn adds that he also died in the November 22 car crash and his funeral will take place at Lynchs Funeral Home on Friday 29th November at 1 pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Ryan is described as the ‘beloved father of Logan, much loved son of Caroline and Trevor, loving brother of Chloe, cherished grandson of Marian and Eugene (Mc Ivor) and Eileen and the late Percy (Glenn)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: ‘Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing son, mother, father, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle’.

The news comes after a flute band was among the many offering its condolences to the friends.

In a tribute one friend said: “Still can't believe the sad news. Gordy you always were the first supporter on the 12th morning standing in the street listening to us parade and we always made sure you got back to the Derg on the bus when the parading finished.

"The image below was of you asking dad what his favourite hymn was , "How great thou art" , and you then played it on that famous harmonica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're going to be sorely missed in the town and my thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved at this difficult time.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4)”

Another tribute added: “Absolutely heartbreaking news – Gordy you were the one to brighten up any room, the one to bring the craic and the kindest soul.

"You will be truly missed. Watch over your family in these sad times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s true what they say ‘God only takes the best’… until our next dance

Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Meanwhile another post added: “To one of my best friends partners in crime and one of the men that showed me how to get my spirit back. I never thought id have to make this post especially not so soon”.

"My heart goes out to your family and to your son even through our arguing or fighting you were always one of my best mates and I love you until I meet you again Ryan rest in peace again I love you so so much Ryan Glenn”.

Online Pride Of The Derg Flute Band Castlederg said: “The Officers and Members of the POTD would like to pass on our condolences to both the Galbraith and Glenn families after today’s sad news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gordy and Ryans family circles are in our thoughts, particularly Gordy’s two Sons.

"Gordy was a former member of the band and a loyal supporter ever since the bands formation in 2004.

"The picture below is Gordy leading the band on our first parade 20 years ago in Londonderry on Lundy day, he progressed onto the flute core in the years to come.

"We cannot fail to mention Gordy’s musical talents were endless, whether playing the flute, the harmonica or simply singing us a song!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we head to this years Lundy parade we will have Gordy in our thoughts and prayers as he was the 1st to book a seat on the bus when he heard the band was returning to Londonderry 20 years on.

"Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted – Till we meet again Friend’

Another message from Bready loyal orders LOL 334 ABOD No Surrender Club who said: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to inform you of the death of Gordy Galbraith, ex member of Pride Of The Derg Flute Band Castlederg. Please keep Gordy family circle in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad and difficult time.’