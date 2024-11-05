Easyjet

Nearly 19 million seats are available to book across almost 105,000 flights between 1 October 2025 and 14 December 2025 including over 760k seats from Northern Ireland from just £18.99.

Northern Ireland’s largest airline easyJet has today launched its Big Seat Release, with nearly 19 million seats between 1 October 2025 and 14 December 2025 now on sale.

This means more than 760,000 seats across 4,300 flights to and from Northern Ireland are now available, so customers can get a great deal by booking early with seats available from just £18.99.

With nearly 500 routes to choose from across Europe and North Africa from 21 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their autumn holiday or half term break. From vibrant cities steeped in culture to pristine beaches and renowned adventure destinations, there is something for everyone.

For holidaymakers looking to plan ahead and escape the colder climates of the UK, or explore Europe’s most loved cities, easyJet holidays is offering thousands more package holidays for autumn 2025 to winter sun favourites including the Canary Islands, Egypt, Morocco, Spain and Tunisia, as well as popular city escapes including Paris, Reykjavik, Prague and Amsterdam.

With over 8,000 hand-picked hotels in 100 destinations, the tour operator is also offering free kids’ places across a selection of their family-friendly hotels.

All packages include flights and hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways. All covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said: "Putting thousands more seats on sale today for next autumn means customers in Northern Ireland can book early and enjoy great value fares to Europe’s most popular leisure destinations, including favourites such as Amsterdam, Paris, Prague, Enfidha, and Palma.

“With hundreds of routes available from 21 UK airports, our short-haul network offers unrivalled choice for those planning their holidays for next year and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”

Flights for next autumn are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

Belfast International to London Luton from £17.99*

Belfast International to Paris from £29.99*

Belfast International to Amsterdam from £34.99*

Belfast International to Alicante and Palma from £39.99*

Belfast International to Enfidha from £44.99*

Belfast City to London Gatwick from £29.99*

Belfast City to Liverpool from £18.99*