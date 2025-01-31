Police are appealing for information regarding the possible removal of road closed signage before a school bus collided with a partially fallen tree

Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Glenavy Road area in Lisburn on Thursday 30th January

Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Glenavy Road area in Lisburn.

Sergeant Jones said: “It was reported shortly before 4.05pm that a double decker bus carrying school children, had collided with a partially fallen tree.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Three children received injuries, however, they are not believed to be serious.

“The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

It appears that road closure signage had been removed prior to the collision, which is extremely dangerous and could have resulted in a much more serious outcome.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist with our enquiries.