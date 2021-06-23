PSNI confirm name and age of man killed in road traffic collision

The collision involved a car and a lorry.

The PSNI confirmed the death of the man after a road traffic collision at the Cookstown Road area of Dungannon.

The man was 20 year-old Cathair O’Dochartaigh.

Inspector Johnstone said: “Shortly before 6:10am, it was reported that a black Audi A4 and a Scania lorry were involved in the incident.

"Cathair, who was the driver of the Audi A4 tragically died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

He added: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 335 23/06/21.”

The Cookstown Road remains closed in both directions between the Tullycullion Road and the Coal Pit Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.