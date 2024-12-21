The man who died in a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Friday, December 20, has been named - police appeal for witnesses
He was Edmund Hughes from the town.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report, shortly after 6.30pm, that a pedestrian had collided with a vehicle on John Street.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian later died from their injuries in hospital.
"The road was closed and has since reopened.
“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
“Please call on 101, quoting reference 1324 20/12/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"
