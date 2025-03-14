Traffic & Travel: A road has been closed due to an unstable building - disruption to travel

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
The William Street area in Lurgan
The William Street area in Lurgan
Main route to and from town’s railway station closed due to concerns over the condition of a building

William Street in Lurgan is closed in both directions due to an unstable building.

The road is a main route to the town’s train station.

Police have advised that local diversions are being put in place but delays can be expected in the area.

Police advise that the area should be avoided if possible.

