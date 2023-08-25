City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades – Saturday 26th August

Between 8am and 10am and from 5pm and 7pm, disruption is expected in many parts of Belfast due to the City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades.

There will also be traffic disruption across other parts of Northern Ireland due to Last Saturday parades Royal Black Institution: The locations and timings for the Last Saturday demonstrations

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast

Emerge Music Festival – Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August

The music festival Emerge is on across Saturday and Sunday in Boucher Playing Fields and there will be lane closures on Boucher Road from 2pm on both days. From around 9pm road closures will be in place again, closing Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. This will include the motorway off slips at Stockmans lane for traffic exiting the motorway.

Diversions will be in place and sign posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place. There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert. “We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police. “

Linfield vs Carrick at Windsor Park – Saturday 26th August

Delays should be expected from around 2.30pm and 5pm in the vicinity of Windsor Park as Linfield host Carrick at 3pm on Saturday 26th August.

Other information

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com