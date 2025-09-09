Traffic & Travel: Security alert in Craigavon continues with homes evacuated after member of the public discovers suspicious items

The police operation at Pinebank in Craigavon which was one of two security alerts in the area overnight

Police are currently attending two security alerts in Craigavon, following the discovery of a suspicious device.

A unknown item was also thrown at a police vehicle.

A security alert was declared in the Pinebank area on Monday evening after crews responded to a report from a member of the public discovered suspicious items.

A number of homes were subsequently evacuated and the area remains closed to the public while the policing operation continues.

The Aldervale area in Craigavon

At around 2am a police patrol in Aldervale reported that an unknown item had been thrown at their vehicle.

Extensive searches are being conducted in the wider area at present to ensure the area is safe for the public.

One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.