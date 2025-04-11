Traffic & Travel: These are the roads which will be affected by road works during April and beyond

Potential for traffic delays due to planned

Road works are ongoing or planned in these areas

See below for potential traffic disruptions which may affect travel

Belfast - Grand Central Station - NIE / Translink Works

Essential underground cable works will be carried out in the Durham Street and Grosvenor Road area of Belfast from Tuesday, 18 March to Saturday, 19 April (inclusive).

To facilitate the works, Grosvenor Road will be restricted to two lanes of traffic – one lane city bound, and one lane country bound for the duration of the work. Pedestrian access will be accommodated at all times with some restrictions in place and clear signage in place.

On Sunday 23 and Sunday 30 March there will be a one lane road closure citybound from 6am – 3pm, full diversions will be in place.

Then on Sunday 6 and Sunday 13 April the Grosvenor Road will be fully closed in both directions from Durham Street exit citybound between 6am-3pm.

Anyone travelling in this area should leave plenty of time for their journeys and expect some lane restrictions. There will also be traffic diversions in place due to road closures on Sundays between 6am-3pm

To help reduce city centre congestion, everyone is encouraged to use public transport where they can including Park & Ride and active travel options like walking or cycling whenever possible, especially in the longer brighter spring days.

NIE Networks, along with contracting partners, will be working continuously throughout this period including weekends and extending the length of working days in order to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.

Newtownabbey - A2 Shore Road – NI Water Stormwater Sewer Installation Monday 24 March – Friday 9 May 2025.

NI Water will commence the installation of a new stormwater sewer on a section of Shore Road, Abbeyville Street and Abbeyville Place, Whiteabbey.

The work will begin on Monday 24 March and finish Friday 9 of May.

The lane closure will be in place between 09:30 and 16:30 with two-way traffic maintained throughout.

Drivers are advised to allow extra times for their journeys while the lane closure is in place.

Vehicular access will be maintained for residents and businesses throughout the duration of the lane closures, although parking may be temporarily affected within the working area.

Belfast - a pedestrian and cycle improvement scheme in Lagmore Avenue, Belfast, part of the Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan, that includes segregated cycle tracks along Lagmore Avenue between the junction of Stewartstown Road and Glenfearna Park will commence on 10 March 2025.

To help ensure the safety of road users and our road workers, it will be necessary to operate daily lane closures along Lagmore Avenue between 9.30am and 4.00pm (Mon- Fri) from 10 March until late September 2025.

Once completed this scheme will deliver improved active travel connections to local schools and amenities in the Lagmore area.

Safety will also be improved with the provision of two toucan crossings at existing crossing points and the introduction of raised table humps at all minor road accesses to further assist pedestrian and wheeled users.”

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Belfast – Road users are advised that due to sewer repair works needing to be carried out there will be a lane closure on Kennedy way between the Glen Road junction and Andersonstown road junction from 20:00 Friday 11th April until 10:00 Sunday 13th April Expect delays in the area, Diversions in place.

Diversion One – Glen Road / Falls Road / Andersonstown Road

Diversion Two - Glen Road / Shaws Road / Andersonstown Road

A safety scheme to replace and upgrade the parapets of the M1 River Lagan Moira Bridge will commence on Sunday 23 March 2025.

Due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to implement a series of road, lane and hard shoulder closures which have been scheduled in two phases.

The first phase of work will be from 23 March 2025 until 21 April 2025, on the west-bound carriageway.

The second phase will be from 18 May 2025 until 23 June 2025 on the east-bound carriageway.

Phase 1 of the works will be completed under the following traffic management arrangements:

From Monday 24 March until Friday 18 April 2025 lane 1 of the west-bound carriageway of the M1 will be closed in the vicinity of the works each night during the hours of 9pm and 6am (Monday to Friday only) to allow the old parapet to be removed and a new parapet to be installed safely.

A full overnight closure will be required on the west-bound carriageway of the M1, from 11pm on Sunday 20 April 2025 until 6am on Monday 21 April 2025 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

Phase 2 of the works will commence on Sunday 18 May and will be completed under the following traffic management arrangements:

A full overnight closure will be in place from 11pm on Sunday 18 May 2025 until 6am on Monday 19 May 2025 on the east-bound M1 carriageway, to allow a temporary barrier to be installed.

From Monday 18 May until Friday 20 June 2025 lane 1 of the east-bound carriageway of the M1 will be closed in the vicinity of the works each night during the hours of 9pm and 6am (Monday to Friday only) to allow the old parapet to be removed and a new parapet to be installed safely.

M1 Eastbound:

A Lane Closure will be in place between Junction 10 (Lurgan) and Junction 9 (Moira), from 700m before Tullyloob Railway Bridge to 200m after Tullyloob Railway Bridge.

The lane closure will be in place continuously from 23:00 on Friday 18 April 2025 until 06:00 on Tuesday 22 April 2025.

The lane closure is to facilitate railway bridge repair work.

Please ensure to allow additional time for your journey.

A full overnight closure will be required on the east-bound carriageway of the M1 from 11pm on Sunday 22 June 2025 until 6am on Monday 23 June 2025 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

During all the bridge works the hard shoulder on either the east-bound or west-bound carriageways will be closed in the vicinity of the works, a temporary 50mph speed limit will be in operation and a recovery vehicle will be available on the M1.

The Department has carefully planned these road works to take place overnight and associated traffic management arrangements to minimise the inconvenience to the public. During periods of closure please follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to each full closure.