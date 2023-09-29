Traffic & TraveL UPDATED: Road closed in both directions during 'ongoing incident' - REOPENED

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UPDATED:The Stewartstown Road has now reopened in both directions between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road after an earlier incident

The Stewartstown Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road due to an ongoing incident.

Police say road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...