Traffic & TraveL UPDATED: Road closed in both directions during 'ongoing incident' - REOPENED
Main route closed in what police describe as ‘ongoing incident’
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
UPDATED:The Stewartstown Road has now reopened in both directions between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road after an earlier incident
The Stewartstown Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road due to an ongoing incident.
Police say road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared
Updates as available