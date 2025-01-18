Update: Traffic & Travel: Road closed, diversions in place, updates to follow

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 19:50 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 07:42 BST
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Road now reopened after being closed following an RTC

Police had been at the scene of a road traffic collision on Moira Road, Lisburn. Moira Road and Longstone Road which was closed to motorists.

The road has now fully reopened to road users.

Related topics:Lisburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice