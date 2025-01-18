Update: Traffic & Travel: Road closed, diversions in place, updates to follow
Road now reopened after being closed following an RTC
Police had been at the scene of a road traffic collision on Moira Road, Lisburn. Moira Road and Longstone Road which was closed to motorists.
The road has now fully reopened to road users.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.