Robin Workman, 51, from Shore Road, Larne, faces firearms charges linked to a weapons handover as part of a suspected paramilitary operation in Belfast last month.

Ruling that he can be released from custody, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “Police concerns are not unreasonable, nor are they exaggerated, but he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Earlier this week the judge also granted bail to Irvine, 47, of Ballysillan Road in Belfast.

Winston Irvine has been charged in connection with the weapons find. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Both men are charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

Previously the court heard police were in the Glencairn area on June 8, planning to arrest Irvine for an unrelated matter, when Workman allegedly pulled up in a van and interacted with him.

Officers then stopped Irvine’s car and allegedly discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in a leather holdall in the boot. Irvine denies knowing anything about the contents.

Workman was arrested the same day, and based on CCTV and forensic evidence, detectives believe he was the van driver in the alleged exchange and opposed his release.

The judge was also told a UVF jumper, magazine and books about weapons were found at an address linked to him, however he denies being the driver of the van. With CCTV footage said to be obscured, it was contended that the case is limited to weak DNA on the handle of a bag.