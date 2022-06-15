UPDATE: 'Nothing untoward found after claim three devices planted in different locations in city - PSNI urge public to be vigilant

Police have conducted searches in the city.

Following a number of enquiries and searches in The Diamond, Shipquay Street and Lisnagelvin areas, nothing untoward has been found.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "However, we would urge the public to be vigilant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you notice anything which looks out of place or suspicious, do not approach or touch it but contact us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Our primary aim is to keep the local community safe and we would like to thank the community for their understanding during the course of our public safety operation this afternoon."

Earlier Inspector Tim McCullough said: "We recognise that as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.

"We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances.

PSNI deal with a security alert