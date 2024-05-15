WATCH: This is what happened at the Young Farmers Sheep Shearing final at Balmoral Show 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Look at the skill used by Young Farmers in the Sheep Shearing Fincal today at Balmoral Show 2024.
Their speed and skill was also a welcome relief for the sheep.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.