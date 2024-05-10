Chance to see Northern Lights before Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms bring end to fine weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across parts of Northern Ireland during Sunday day time

The warning covers the west of the Province with the country divided almost in half. The warning runs from 10am through to 7pm

Met Office advice states

What to Expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening clear skies will offer stargazers a chance to see the Northern Lights with thunderstorms expected to bring an end to the nice weather on Sunday.

Forecasters said the UK recorded its highest temperature of the year on Thursday, with a peak of 24.6C in London's St James's Park, and it is set to get hotter.

Highs of 26C are predicted for the South East on Saturday with the possibility of temperatures rising to 27C on Sunday, but there is also the potential for intense rainfall.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said Friday night’s skies will offer a chance for the Northern Lights to be seen

He said: "Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there's a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

"There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

"Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be."

Mr Dixon said the combination of clear skies and enhanced activity from the sun reaching Earth would improve the chances of seeing the display.

On Saturday, the vast majority of the UK is expected to see dry and sunny weather with temperatures above average for the time of year, he said.

But the fine weather is not expected to last.

Mr Dixon said: "There is a change on the way. Sunday could well be the warmest day, despite a more unsettled period."

Two yellow weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday - one for western parts of Northern Ireland from 11am until 7pm and the other covering a large part of England and Wales from 12pm until 10pm.

Mr Dixon said: "There is the potential for travel disruption and rainfall events as part of the thundery systems. Some intense downpours are possible, with the potential for up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour or 40-50mm over a couple of hours, which could lead to surface water issues.