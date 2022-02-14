Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

An amber warning, which is relatively rare for NI and is more serious that the usual yellow warning, has been issued for County Antrim and Country Londonderry from 6pm Wednesday to 9am Thursday. The second, a yellow warning, applies right across Northern Ireland for all day Friday.

An Amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

Weather warning for wind

“This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property,” the Met Office explanation warns.

“You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.”

Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption.

“There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down,” the Met Office warns.

This warning applies right through Friday, from midnight on Thursday night until 9pm on Friday.

