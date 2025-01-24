A broken telegraph pole on Blaris Road, Co Antrim. Residents across Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the entire island braces for the arrival of Storm Eowyn. The top-level red warning for wind is in place in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

An Ulster Unionist MLA has woken up to damage to his car and home in Carrickfergus this morning, with his garden shed blown into a nearby field – as politicians struggle to report incidents due to failing communications across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Antrim MLA John Stewart says that internet, mobile data and electricity is out in his area – and the only communication still working is mobile phone calls.

It’s a similar picture in mid Ulster where SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone also has no internet connection and is unable to send emails or access the internet on behalf of constituents. He has also struggled with unreliable phone signal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mid Ulster MLA has been unable to get through to to a special hotline for NIE to report a damaged powerline in the Coagh area – which is currently laying on a road. He believes the damage is responsible for a lack of mobile internet service in the area.

A south Belfast resident sent the News Letter this photo of damage to flats in the Annadale area of the city.

In Fermanagh – UUP peer Lord Elliott has suffered damage to sheds and fences on his farm – and is also with any internet access.

Due to the break down in communications – none of the politicians are able to send any images of the damage as there are no internet services available at all – with access only to phone calls.

John Stewart – who lives on high ground in Carrickfergus – told the News Letter he heard a “lot of crashing and banging” in the early hours – and one of his car windows had been damaged by flying debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve lost my garden shed as well, it’s in the next field. But there is some pretty serious damage out there to people’s properties and businesses.

“In terms of power, significant parts of Carrickfergus is out”, he said.

“I was getting pictures sent to me from essential workers who were out this morning. There’s a heck of a lot of roads blocked and damage done by trees”.

He said “there’s no internet, so I’m literally getting by on what it was like back in the day here. I can stand in my bedroom and tales calls… but there’s no data”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a similar picture in mid Ulster, around Lough Neagh. SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone told the News Letter: “I’m down to using text messages – no whatsapp or anything. No wi-fi, no 3 or 4g.”

He said he’d been cut off from a dedicated hotline for elected representatives to contact NIE. “I spent an hour waiting and the phone just crashed”.

Mr McGlone said he’s received a report of a tree down outside Coagh which had brought down electricity cables and is probably responsible for a lack of communications in the area. He said he would have to report the incident to the police as that was the only avenue he had left.

In North Fermanagh, Ulster Unionist peer Lord Tom Elliott – a farmer – told of damage to his cattle sheds and to fences and was concerned of more damage as the storm progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The electric has been off quite a bit of the time. It goes off for ten minutes and then back on” the former UUP boss said.