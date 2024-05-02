Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Met Office meteorologists say that, today (Thursday 2 May) ‘will be a dry day with any low cloud and mist clearing during the morning leaving long spells of warm sunshine’.

However, they say it may be ‘breezy at times around the coast’.

And the maximum temperature will be 20 °C,’ they add.

Tonight will be ‘a fine end to the day with some sunshine, then clear spells overnight’

They add that ‘low cloud could form around some Irish Sea coasts later in the night’ and there will be a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C[‘.

Tomorrow(Friday) will start ‘rather cloudy with the best of any brightness in the west’.

Forecasters in the Met Office add that ‘it will be dry for much of the time, but patchy rain or showers possible’.

They add that there will be ‘light winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 16 °C’.

Earlier in the week a Met Office spokesman said the highest temperature so far in Northern Ireland this year was recorded in Castlederg at 19.3C on the 21st April.

But as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend meteorologists say there is still some uncertainty around the exact details of the forecast.

They say that that various computer models are disagreeing about the exact track an area of low pressure will take across the southern UK and therefore where will see the worst of any weather.

Currently an area of low pressure over central Europe is pushing a plume of warm air from the east across parts of the UK.

And this plume will be the focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms today for much of central England and parts of Wales where a A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for thunderstorms is in place until midnight tonight.

Alexis and Matthew Nieuwets enjoying the beautiful weather at Antrim Lough Shore Park

But it is a quieter picture further north, with Scotland staying largely dry, with plenty of sunshine and the maximum temperature reaching the low 20s.

And, the Met Office adds that tomorrow will remain unsettled with rain or showers for some.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.

“While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm.