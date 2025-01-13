Northern Ireland weather: Milder temperatures forecast with a maximum of 13 °C today after Arctic freeze of last week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the Arctic freeze in Northern Ireland last week, temperatures are set to stay “widely mild this week, with a maximum of 13 °C today”.

The complete turnaround in our weather comes, according to Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop, because “the week begins with high pressure to the southeast of the UK and low pressure driving a front into the northwest”.

She added that “this will bring wet and windy weather across Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

The forecaster added that “temperatures are widely mild across much of Northern Ireland this week, with a maximum of 13 °C today”.

She added that temperatures over the weekend included – the highest daytime temp of 10.5°C at MAGILLIGAN in Londonderry on Sunday – and the lowest daytime temperature of 7.5 °C at ALTNAHINCH FILTERS at Antrim yesterday.

Meanwhile today, according to the Met Office “will remain cloudy and much milder with fresh southwest winds”.

There will be “some patchy light rain and drizzle, perhaps heavier for a time in the morning, clearing away during the afternoon”.

And tonight will see be dry but cloudy over southeastern counties at first, with clearer spells in the north developing more widely through the evening”.

It will be “dry overnight with variable amounts of cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperature 7 °C”.

Tuesday will be “widely cloudy throughout the day, but staying dry and mild and generally less windy than Monday”.

There will be a “maximum temperature 12 °C”.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is for “mild but sometimes windy conditions to continue through the week”.

It will be “mainly dry but quite cloudy through the week with some brighter spells at times”.

This will bring “some patchy light rain Friday morning”.

Meanwhile the Long Range Forecast says that from Friday 17 Jan to Sunday 26 Jan “high pressure will lie close to the southeast of the UK initially, with generally settled conditions across many parts”.

"Cloud amounts will be variable, with some frost and fog in the south and east, this slow to clear, but some rain in the far northwest,” the Met Office add.

"A weakening frontal system looks like it will edge east across the UK over the weekend, before high pressure briefly builds back in from the west in its wake.

"Low pressure then seems likely to increasingly influence the UK weather later in the period, with some rain and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts.

"Temperatures are likely to be generally a little above average, especially in the north, though more frost and fog patches are likely under clearer skies and lighter winds.”

And looking even further forward – from Monday 27 Jan - Monday 10 Feb – the Met Office say that “a dominant flow from the Atlantic looks likely to produce an unsettled, milder and windier than average period”.

"This is likely to result in areas of rain and periods of stronger winds affecting most if not all parts of the UK at times, though with the wettest and windiest weather probably occurring towards the north and west.