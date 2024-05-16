Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun is set to shine down on farmers today at Balmoral Show 2024 – and everywhere else in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office says that this morning ‘any fog and low cloud will ‘burn off’ before making way for ‘sunny intervals with a few showers breaking out this afternoon’.

The forecasters say the showers will take place ‘mainly across southern counties’.

They add that today will be ‘warm’ with a maximum temperature of 21 °C’.

And tonight, ‘any showers dying out this evening’ before ‘the rest of the night will be dry with variable amounts of cloud and low cloud and fog developing in the early hours’.

Tonight there will be a minimum temperature of 10 °C.

Tomorrow (Friday), according to the Met Office, will be ‘mainly dry and rather cloudy, some brightness possible in the north’ with a ‘chance of an afternoon shower across the south’.

The maximum temperature tomorrow will be 18 °C.