Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures fell to -3.3C in Katesbridge last night as we head towards Spring

Temperatures fell to a 3.3C in Katesbridge, County Down last night as TrafficwatchNI said ‘temperatures through the night fell below freezing across many parts of the province’ and ‘salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow’ was undertaken.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said that “high pressure is now building across the southern half of the UK bringing more settled conditions and some sunny spells over the coming days for many, however, there is a greater chance of frost and some patchy fog at times”.

She added that “weak weather fronts will try and push in from the north west at times bringing a chance of rain to Northern Ireland”.

But, that “temperatures will be around average for the time of year by day (8C is the average for Feb and 9.5C for March) but cold by night”.

And today (Thursday) is set to be ‘a mainly dry day with some bright or sunny spells’ with ‘a few light showers breaking out through the afternoon’

According to the Met Office there will be ‘light winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 9 °C’.

Meanwhile, this evening meteorologists say ‘any showers will die away’ leaving ‘a dry evening and night with clear periods and some frost’.

They add there will be ‘a few fog patches’ and a ‘minimum temperature -2 °C’.

And tomorrow, (Friday) according to the Met Office the morning will see ‘overnight mist and low cloud burning off’ before it is ‘dry with sunny spells’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is ‘overnight rain soon clearing Saturday to leave a dry and bright day’.

Whilst it will be ‘dry and bright on Sunday’ with ‘patchy rain at first on Monday but otherwise dry’.

And the Long Distance Forecast (March 3-12) says: ‘A split in weather conditions is likely across the UK during early March.

‘Northwestern areas will see bouts of rain and stronger winds at times, as Atlantic weather systems arrive from the west.

‘These spells of wet and windy weather will move southeast to some degree.

‘However, high pressure is likely to have more influence across the south of the UK, at least at first.

‘Here, there should be a good deal of fine/dry weather during early March with a chance of night frosts and morning fog patches.

‘Through this period, there is an increasing chance of unsettled conditions becoming more widely dominant across the UK.