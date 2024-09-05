Temperatures of 24C? Good news from the Met Office! Pictured is Jude Garrett enjoying the beach in Ballygally in 2022. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Don't put away your swimsuit just yet - because Northern Ireland is set to see temperatures of up to 24C today (Friday).

The Met Office says today (Friday) is to be much warmer than usual for this time of year with temperatures ranging from 23-24 across some spots of Northern Ireland.

There is also good news for anyone attending the Northern Ireland International Air Show based in Portrush on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are likely to reach up to 21-22C, though a little cloudier, on Saturday and Sunday will still hit temperatures of 19-20C, though with an increasing risk of rain later in the day.

Next week is to return to more average temperatures of 16-17C with some heavy showers and drizzle and a marked change of cooler temperatures from the middle of next week.

A Met Office forecaster said: "The good news is that Northern Ireland and Western Scotland are probably the two best places to be at the moment in the UK in terms of dry and sunny weather. And you're expecting a lot of dry and sunny weather across Northern Ireland during the course of Friday, and again during the course of Saturday, although we do start to see skies turning a little bit cloudier from the south during the course of the day [Saturday].

"But there will be more lengthy sunny spells on Saturday. And in terms of temperatures, we're looking at sort of mid, mid 20s on Saturday too. It's going to feel fairly, fairly pleasant and warm, actually, in the sunshine."

Meanwhile, police are advising road users to expect traffic delays in Portrush this weekend, due to the airshow.

It is running on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm, so the Coast Road between Portstewart and Portrush is expected to be very busy for the duration of the two-day event.

The air displays can be expected at 1.30pm on both days.