Northern Ireland Yellow Weather Warning for rain for County Down and County Armagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for rain has been forecast by the Met Office for County Down and County Armagh today between 12.50pm and 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of County Down and Armagh before easing later this afternoon.

They warn that some travel disruption is possible and the public should expect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of County Down and Armagh before easing later this afternoon.