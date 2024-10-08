Northern Ireland Yellow Weather Warning for rain for County Down and County Armagh

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST
A yellow weather warning for rain has been forecast by the Met Office for County Down and County Armagh today between 12.50pm and 5pm.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of County Down and Armagh before easing later this afternoon.

They warn that some travel disruption is possible and the public should expect:

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of County Down and Armagh before easing later this afternoon.

"Some places will see 10-20mm, with parts of the Mourne Mountains likely to see a further 20-30mm before it clears.”

