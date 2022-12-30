PSNI warn drivers to slow down due to flooding across Northern Ireland roads

The PSNI has warning drivers of flooding right across Northern Ireland.

Heavy overnight rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas, the PSNI said. The yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Northern Ireland is in place until 10am today, it added.

Yesterday the Met Office warned that heavy rain was likely to bring some flooding and travel disruption across Northern Ireland.

The Yellow Weather warning was in place from midnight tonight until 10am today, Friday 30 December.

Flooded fields by the River Parrett at Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset. Parts of the UK face ice and heavy rain with the potential for flooding as the holiday period continues. Picture date: Wednesday December 28, 2022.

The forecaster said that flooding and spray on roads will probably make journey times longer and that bus and train services will likely be similarly affected.

"Outbreaks of rain arriving later [on] Thursday evening will become heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, before clearing to the east," the forecaster said.

The warning applied to all six counties of Northern Ireland.

Since the start of this morning (Friday), here are the alerts issued by the government-run Trafficwatch Twitter account:

:: Co Antrim, Ballycarry - Island Road - report car stuck in flood water (07:40)

:: Flooding in Co Down, Dundrum - Belfast Road - cars have come of road into a field - extra care if in this area! (07:47)

:: Belfast - RVH side Broadway Roundabout - flooded but passable this morning - extra care if in area (07:51)

:: North Down - A2 Belfast Road citybound from Ballysallagh Road, Bangor through to Holywood - 5 - 6 locations badly flooded (07:53)

:: Belfast A2 Sydenham By Pass - outer lane citybound flooded from Tillysburn to M3 Bridge - extra care! (07.54)

:: Newtownabbbey - flooding A2 Shore Road - btw Hazelbank R`bout & Station Rd R`bout Whiteabbey (07:55)

The Met Office said the deadly bomb cyclone that sent temperatures plunging in the US is now causing wet and windy weather across the UK.

The forecaster has updated its yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Scotland on Friday, with it now running from midnight on Thursday rather than 3am on Friday and expiring at 2pm rather than 6pm on December 30.

The warning covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

And a yellow warning of rain has been issued for Northern Ireland, valid from midnight on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

In Scotland, police are similarly urging people being urged to consider delaying travel plans as an amber weather warning of heavy rain has been issued for part of the country today.

The Met Office alert, which covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, warns 40-50mm of rain is expected quite widely and fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

The alert is valid from 3am until midday on Friday and also warns of the potential for difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.