PSNI warn drivers to slow down due to icy roads

The PSNI has urged drivers to exercise extreme caution due to icy road conditions today.

By Philip Bradfield
6 hours ago - 1 min read

A spokeswoman urged drivers to make sure they have cleared the windows on your car before setting off on your journey this morning, Sunday 11 December.

Trafficwatch NI said that Winter service salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was ongoing this morning.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution and slow down when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads,” it added.

The PSNI has warned of icy conditions on roads today.