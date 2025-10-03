Storm Amy to bring wind and rain across UK with 100mph gusts in exposed areas -rain and strong winds of up to 100mph are expected in exposed coastal areas - Irish Sea ferry sailings cancelled

The scene at Newcastle, Co. Down during Storm Barra Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland , with Storm Amy also due to bring high winds and rain to the rest of the UK into the weekend.

As the first named storm of the season sweeps in from the Atlantic, schools in Northern Ireland have closed early and ferry sailings from the west of Scotland have been cancelled.

Heavy rain and strong winds of up to 100mph are expected in exposed coastal areas on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for rain covers western Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon.

The wet and windy conditions are expected to spread south later in the day, with all of the UK including southern England covered by yellow warnings for Saturday.

More serious amber warnings for wind will be in place for Northern Ireland and western Scotland from 5pm on Friday , with a risk of "damaging winds" which could pose a danger to life from flying debris.

Schools across counties Antrim, Londonderry , Tyrone and Fermanagh were told by the Education Authority in Northern Ireland to close at noon due to safety concerns.

Heavy winds that hit Whitehead in Co Antrim as Storm Barra brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland

The north and west of Scotland will be worst hit by the storm on the British mainland.

The Met Office said on Friday afternoon: " Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

"South to south-westerly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

"Gusts of 50-60mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70mph in more exposed parts.

"The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland , where gusts in excess of 90mph are possible.

"The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high-level routes."

The winds are expected to ease later on Saturday, but will continue to be strong in northern Scotland .

Those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles have been warned of a "danger to life" from flying debris, potential power cuts as well as road closures and damage to buildings.

A number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Larne in Co Antrim have been cancelled from midday on Friday.

Flood warnings are also in place for parts of Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway as the heavy rain causes rivers to rise over Friday night.

ScotRail said several railway lines in northern Scotland will close from 6pm on Friday due to the conditions, while speed restrictions will be in place on all other routes from 7pm , with no replacement transport.

ScotRail is advising customers to plan ahead and check their journeys before travelling.

Mark Ilderton , ScotRail service delivery director, said: "Safety is always our top priority and we're working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail to keep people moving where it's safe to do so.

"The Met Office amber warning for high winds during Storm Amy means that some routes will have to close, and speed restrictions will be in place across Scotland's Railway.

"We know how frustrating disruption can be, but these measures are essential to protect our customers and staff."

The train operator anticipates that some disruption to services will extend into Saturday, and possibly Sunday, while Network Rail carries out safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure.

Network Rail also urged people living near railways to "secure any loose garden furniture, sheds and trampolines, to avoid tracks being blocked by debris".

Police urged motorists to drive carefully.

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren , Police Scotland's head of road policing, said: "I would encourage people to drive to the conditions and be aware of increased stopping distances.

"In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.

