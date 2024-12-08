Storm Darragh: Around 7,000 customers without power in Northern Ireland

Thousands of homes remain without power in Northern Ireland following Storm Darragh.

Gusts of up to 70mph caused extensive damage to the electricity network in the region, with 48,000 customers losing power at the peak of the storm.

Co Antrim saw the most impact, with power station EP Ballylumford temporarily halting electricity generation on Saturday following damage to a chimney and scores of roads blocked by fallen trees.

A bus also crashed close to Belfast International Airport and a loyalist mural in north Belfast was damaged.

A fallen tree in Lurgan caused by Storm Darragh

On Sunday morning, public transport provider Translink said all rail lines were open, although some speed restrictions are in place.

NIE Networks said approximately 7000 customers remained without power on Sunday evening.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks, explained: “At this stage we have worked through a lot of the faults which impact on larger numbers of customers and are now moving towards those faults where small numbers are affected. We estimate that the vast majority of customers will be restored by Monday evening however there is the potential that small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday.

"Around 850 faults across Northern Ireland remain but our teams will be working to restore customers as quickly as they can.”

Community assistance centres opened on Sunday afternoon for those still without power – and will open again on Monday

NIE Networks will open community assistance centres on Monday from noon–2pm and 5-7pm to offer assistance to those still without power at the following venues:

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon

Seven Towers in Ballymena

Kilkeel Leisure Centre

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney

Omagh Leisure Centre

Donaghadee Community Centre

Dungannon Leisure Centre

The centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries. Anyone who requires electricity for medical care will also be able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

The Red Cross will be also working with NIE Networks to provide support in additional locations and full details of these will be on the NIE Networks website later this evening.

NIE Networks is also reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks customer helpline on 03457 643 643.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd thanked workers who responded to the impact of Storm Darragh.

“This is the third named storm of the season to fall across a weekend and I want to thank the multi-agency staff who have once again risen to the challenge and have worked together very effectively to keep the public safe,” he said.

“With over 1,300 incidents across the road network during the storm and 48,000 homes without power at its peak, this has been a difficult period.

“When those who could were staying indoors, teams from my department were outside working in the atrocious weather conditions to keep people safe.

“Infrastructure staff were out on the ground all weekend monitoring river levels and removing accumulated material as well as clearing debris and trees off the roads to get all major routes open. I want to thank and pay tribute to them for doing so.

“I also want to commend all of the emergency services who have been to the forefront of the weekend’s operation keeping people safe in very difficult conditions.

