Northern Ireland has been battered by three storms in one week.

On Wednesday we saw Storm Dudley, which brought winds over 80mph and on Friday Storm Eunice brought heavy snow, wind and rain.

Storm Franklin made landfall yesterday, bringing with it an amber and yellow weather warning for wind and causing thousands of homes to lose their power around Northern Ireland.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's weather forecast, if there have been any school closures and most importantly when the weather warning will end.

Northern Ireland weather forecast

The Met Office weather forecast today has predicted, 'A mostly cloudy start with showers or longer spells of rain.'

Thankfully things are expected to get brighter this morning, 'as the very strong northwesterly winds, with severe coastal gales, eases.'

This afternoon, 'Looks dry with sunny spells but cloud increasing later,' and today's maximum temperature will a balmy 9 °C.

This evening there will be, 'a few clear spells in the east, but generally a cloudy evening with outbreaks of light rain edging east.'

There will be, 'a band of heavier more persistent rain spreads southeast later in night,' with a minimum temperature 3 °C.

You can find out more about the weather forecast for Northern Ireland from the Met Office website here.

When does the Met Office weather warning end?

Storm Franklin brought with it an amber and yellow weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland.

The amber weather warning has ended.

The current yellow weather warning has been in place since 12:00 on Sunday and is expected to end at 13:00 today.

The Met Office have predicted that Storm Franklin can still cause very strong winds on Monday, with the possibility of disruption.

What to expect from a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office have outlined what you can expect during this weather warning:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

You can find out more on the Met Office website here.

Northern Ireland road closures

There has been plenty of disruption across Northern Ireland, with may roads being blocked by falling trees or debris.

You can find out more about the full list of road closures here.

Northern Ireland school closures

Many parents were left wondering if there would be school closures due to Storm Franklin.

NI Direct currently lists no school closures in Northern Ireland due to the storm, only listing upcoming school closures in May due to the election.

You can find out more about this at their website here.

Northern Ireland power outages

Thousands of homes have been left without power across Northern Ireland because of Storm Franklin.

The area most affected is Ballygowan with 552 homes currently without electric.

Other areas impacted include Co. Tyrone, Co. Fermnagh, Co. Antrim, Holywood, Comber and Newtownbreda,