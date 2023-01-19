They say that after “a few wintry showers this morning”, it will turn into an “mostly dry and cold day with some good spells of sunshine".

The forecasters add that “freezing fog patches” will clear and there will be a “maximum temperature 4 °C”.

However, as the Yellow Weather warning for Ice continues, the Met Office say there is a “chance of a few showers in the north this evening” and “then a dry and clear night with a widespread sharp frost”.

"A few freezing fog patches,” they add. “Minimum temperature -5 °C."

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office in Northern Ireland will be “dry and cold with plenty of sunshine, (and) freezing fog patches clearing by afternoon”.

"Light winds. Maximum temperature 4 °C,” they add.

Meanwhile the outlook for Saturday to Monday is: “A cloudy few days with a little rain at times. Gradually becoming milder than of late.”

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the lowest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland was on Wednesday night – and was -5.1 °C in Katesbridge in Co Down.

"This weekend should see the end of weather warnings for ice as we move into a more settles period,” he added.

