Whilst not as hot as ‘much of southern and eastern England’, according to forecasters ‘Northern Ireland will technically have the same ‘official’ heatwave, though there will be some dry and fine weather over the next couple of days’.

Met Office senior Press officer Stephen Dixon says: ‘A mixture of patchy cloud and some isolated showers is in the forecast for Northern Ireland today, though there will be plenty of dry weather around as well with temperatures likely peaking around 22C.

‘Tuesday will see clearer skies and a dry and fine day in Northern Ireland, with temperatures reaching 23C in some places in what will be a pleasant day for many.

‘It’s a similar theme for much of Wednesday, with highs in Northern Ireland potentially of 24C before some more cloud and showers moving into the west later in the evening and overnight into Thursday.

‘As a result, Thursday will be more unsettled, with cloudier skies and some showers around, though it’s too early to give details on where exactly’.

He added that ‘looking ahead to the weekend, it’s likely high pressure will once again exert its influence over the UK, bringing more settled conditions and keeping temperatures slightly above average in Northern Ireland’.

And Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst, warned that there will be an ‘overnight risk of thunder storms and lightening

tomorrow in most places’.

And Met Office Northern Ireland said Monday would be ‘cloudy with patchy rain at first soon becoming dry with bright or sunny spells’.

‘Scattered showers will build through the afternoon, some heavy and thundery. It will feel warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C,’ it added.

Tonight will have ‘a few showers into the evening but these soon clear to leave the night dry and mild with clear periods.

There will be a ‘minimum temperature 13 °C’.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will ‘stay mostly dry with only a chance of the odd shower, becoming warm in light winds and sunny periods’ and there will be a ‘maximum temperature 24 °C’.

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘bright, warm and mainly dry with the occasional shower, these becoming scattered, heavy and possibly thundery for a time during Thursday.

And the outlook for Friday 15 Aug - Sunday 24 Aug is: ‘High pressure will likely build leading to a period of fairly dry and settled weather for many at first, with a few light showers in the north.

‘There may however be some heavy, thundery showers over the weekend, especially in the south.

‘Temperatures will likely remain above normal, and much of the south could still see warm or very warm temperatures for at least a couple of days.

‘There is a possibility that the heat could last further into the week, especially in the south.

‘Beyond this high pressure will likely continue leading to plenty of fine weather, perhaps with the odd heavy shower or thunderstorm.

‘Temperatures will likely continue to be above normal but there are some signs of fresher conditions developing in the north later’.

And looking even further ahead, the outlook for Monday 25 Aug - Monday 8 Sep is: ‘High pressure, and therefore largely settled conditions overall, appears more likely at first.

‘Although dry weather is likely to dominate, periods of rain or showers and thunderstorms may develop at times.

‘Above average temperatures overall seem most likely but there may be some fresher interludes in the north at first.

‘There remains potential for further hot spells to develop, especially in the east and south.