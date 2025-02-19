Weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for strong winds in parts of Northern Ireland
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the east of Northern Ireland
The warning for strong winds will come into place on Friday morning, February 21 at 06:00am
The warning expires at 10:00am on the same day
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to keep in touch with the latest events
The Met Office advises
Strong and gusty southerly winds may cause disruption to transport and infrastructure
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Storm Eowyn
The storm in January brought high-speed gusts which left a record number of people in Northern Ireland without electricity and more than 3,000 incidents of obstructions of trees and debris on roads.
Ministers met and agreed funding allocations of £19.4 million, with £17.4 million being provided to help departments deal with the impact of the storm.
They money has come from the UK Government by way of Barnett consequentials.
The remaining £2 million has been allocated to the Department for the Economy for unavoidable pressure in its statutory skills programme which has arisen due to higher-than-anticipated demand.
The Department for Infrastructure, which includes the Roads Service, is receiving the most, with £8 million to deal with a “range of pressures”.
The Department of Health will receive £4 million for repairs to its estate, the Department of Education will receive £3 million for school building repairs, and the Department for Communities will receive £1.4 million for pressures including the emergency financial assistance scheme.
Meanwhile the Department of Justice will receive £1 million to meet additional policing costs in terms of assisting other emergency service partners in the repair of damage to infrastructure
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.