Weather: Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms covering most of Northern Ireland

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office

The yellow warning covers most of Northern Ireland and warns of thunderstorms.

The warning comes into place at midnight tonight, August 13, and runs until 22:00 tomorrow, Thursday 14.

The Met Office has said the whilst some places will remain dry, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption on Thursday.

The current spell of good weather is set to be interrupted. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Further detail

Whilst not all areas will be affected, heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop in places during the early hours of Thursday and into Thursday morning, perhaps merging into some larger areas of rain.

Where heavy downpours occur, 20-40 mm of rain could accumulate in less than an hour, bringing the risk of some surface water flooding. Hail and lightning will be additional hazards.

Further scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are then likely to develop on Thursday afternoon and evening across portions of central and eastern Scotland in particular.

These will be rather slow-moving, potentially giving isolated accumulations of 40-60 mm in an hour, with a higher likelihood of some impacts from surface water flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms should slowly decay during the mid to late evening. What Should I Do?