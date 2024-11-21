Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rain, snow and ice to cause problems

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland

They say, ‘Showers will fall as snow over hills, with icy patches elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning will start at 15:00 hours today, Thursday November 21 and last until Friday at 10am

Snow on the hills of North Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A further warning has now been issued with Storm Bert bringing a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday.

The alert starts at at midnight on Friday and runs until Saturday 11am

What should I expect?