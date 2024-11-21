Weather: Multiple Met Office weather warnings issued for Northern Ireland with Storm Bert on the way
Rain, snow and ice to cause problems
A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland
They say, ‘Showers will fall as snow over hills, with icy patches elsewhere.
The warning will start at 15:00 hours today, Thursday November 21 and last until Friday at 10am
A further warning has now been issued with Storm Bert bringing a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday.
The alert starts at at midnight on Friday and runs until Saturday 11am
What should I expect?
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
