Weather: Multiple Met Office weather warnings issued for Northern Ireland with Storm Bert on the way

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:59 GMT
Rain, snow and ice to cause problems

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland

They say, ‘Showers will fall as snow over hills, with icy patches elsewhere.

The warning will start at 15:00 hours today, Thursday November 21 and last until Friday at 10am

Snow on the hills of North Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Snow on the hills of North Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A further warning has now been issued with Storm Bert bringing a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday.

The alert starts at at midnight on Friday and runs until Saturday 11am

What should I expect?

  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
