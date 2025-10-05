Workers Party International Secretary Gerry Grainger attended the Belfast Commemoration of the International Brigades from over the weekend.

Workers Party International Secretary comrade Gerry Grainger.

Mr Grainger said the Workers Party was privileged to participate in a very successful series of events in Belfast organised by the International Brigade Commemoration Committee which included the annual general meeting of the International Brigade Memorial Trust. (IBMT)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Grainger said Irish and British members of the International Brigade fought at some key battles of the Spanish Civil War, including Jarama and the battle of the Ebro. Like their comrades in the International Brigades and in the Spanish Republican forces, the Irish volunteers fought bravely against the better-armed and better-trained fascist forces, who enjoyed the support of Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

The commitment of the people who went to Spain was mirrored by their supporters at home, who recruited volunteers, arranged transportation, raised funds, sent humanitarian aid, and argued on behalf of the Spanish Republic through political agitation, in the media, and at public meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With fascist and rightist forces on the rise once more in many parts of the world, the example of the International Brigade is more important than ever. The volunteers of the International Brigades remain inspirational figures, especially to progressive young people and those determined to oppose fascism. This is as true in Ireland as elsewhere. They hold a central place in our progressive political and cultural life.

Workers Party marching in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This weekend’s gathering with people from across Ireland and the UK, and indeed further afield, was a demonstration that these heroic sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Spanish Civil War was a struggle between the forces of social progress and the dark forces of reaction. The heroic role of the International Brigades exemplified the essence of socialist internationalism, and this remains a vital constituent of our struggle. At a time of increasing imperialist aggression, the principles of solidarity, co-operation and proletarian internationalism assume ever greater importance. It is our duty to stand in solidarity with our comrades across the World.