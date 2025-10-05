Workers Party Representative Tony Dorrian calls on the Department for the Economy to come clean on the proposal to close the RHI scheme which was the Biggest taxpayer Rip Off ever.
The Workers Party is calling on the Executive to stop this madness. The plan according to a newspaper report would dramatically increase the payments quadrupling them and locking them in for a another decade whilst making the scheme easier to abuse. This department which was responsible for the introduction and oversight of this “burn , burn and fill your boots it’s money for nothing” philosophy cannot be allowed to continue this cavalier attitude to public money.
Mr Dorrian finished by saying at a time when poverty is growing, multiple deprivations and health inequalities are growing, and food banks are increasing. Our health and social care services, educational ,and special needs services, are all being underfunded. Pensioners and working class families are having to decide between eating and heating, these proposals are unconscionable. The scrutiny committee needs to do its job and all of the parties need to call a halt to this insanity. The needs and priorities of working class people needs to come before multi- national corporations and those who have accumulated huge profits from this scheme.