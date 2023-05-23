The cause of Rolf Harris’s death has been revealed after the convicted paedophile and disgraced former TV presenter’s passing aged 93 . Harris “died peacefully surrounded by family and friends” said his relatives, who also revealed his funeral had already taken place.

His death was confirmed by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall this afternoon (Tuesday, May 23). According to his death certificate, Harris died of neck cancer and “fraility of old age” at his home in Bray, Berkshire on May 10.

Harris is now due to be cremated after his funeral took place on an unknown date. The Australian-born TV presenter was a family favourite for decades on shows such as Animal Hospital before being convicted of a spate of indecent assaults in June 2014.

Harris was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986. Sentencing Harris at the time, Mr Justice Sweeney told him: “Your reputation lies in ruins.

“You have been stripped of your honours and you have no-one to blame but yourself.” In May 2017, Harris was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

