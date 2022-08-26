What’s on Sky in September? Uncharted, Even Mice Belong in Heaven and more coming to Sky next month
Never Mind the Buzzcocks is also coming to Sky next month too
People with a Sky subscription are in for a treat with a whole host of movies and TV shows set to be released this September.
One of the most anticipated releases is the recent ‘Uncharted’ blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.
A hard hitting documentary coming to Sky on 5 September is 1972 - Munich’s Black September - which details the horrifying attack at the 1972 Olympic Games.
With a lot of shows and movies to be added, here they are, and date of release (if applicable).
Which movies are coming to Sky Cinema this month?
2 September
Belfast
3 September
Even Mice Belong in Heaven
4 September
Monstrous
9 September
The 355
10 September
Last Looks
16 September
Marry Me
17 September
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
22 September
After Yang
23 September
Uncharted
24 September
Shark Bait
30 September
Georgetown
Which TV shows are coming to Sky this month?
1 September
Bloods
Forged in Fire
2 September
The Slow Mo Guys’ Big Adventures
Trolls: TrollsTopia
The American Presidency with Bill Clinton
5 September
1972 - Munich’s Black September
7 September
Brassic
8 September
The Russell Howard Show
16 September
Vampire Academy
21 September
This England
Other shows coming to Sky with air dates yet to be confirmed include Catherine The Great, Munich Games and Mind Over Murder. The full list is:
- Britain’s Greatest Obsessions
- Catherine The Great
- Fantasy Football League
- Mind Over Murder
- Munich Games
- Never Mind The Buzzcocks
How to sign up to Sky
Sky has many sign up deals for new customers.
One is the Ultimate TV deal. This costs £22 a month for 18 months with no upfront fee, and contains 388 channels with 20 of them available in HD. You can also get free installation with this package too as well as Netflix.
Another deal is the Sky Signature HD deal, which includes 388 channels with 61 of them in HD. This costs £34 a month for 18 months and also comes with Netflix.
