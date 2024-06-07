Statement Lace Trim Blouse from Sienna Miller x Marks and Spencer Summer 2024 Collection (M&S)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boho chic is back as Sienna Miller’s edit at M&S launched on Thursday (June 6), with 33 pieces in the collection.

Fashion fans took to social media to let the world know what they thought of the range, and we’ve rounded up the most talked about pieces.

Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress - Is it a nightie? Or an effortless summer evening dress? This ombre number is causing quite a stir on social media, with some saying it’s obviously nightwear, while others can’t wait to debut it out and about. One shopper said: “Love this dress. Perfect for holidays!”, while another commented: “Absolutely divine ✨️”. You can buy it in sky blue or peachy orange for £65.

Pure Cotton Broderie Blouse - This 70s, prairie-style blouse proved a hit on Instagram, with one fan saying: “Ordered this blouse straight away. Think I'll be wearing it all summer ❤️”. If you agree, it’s all yours for £45.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(left) The Ruffle Maxi Dress and (right) the Broderie Blouse (M&S)

Printed Shirt with Printed Wide Leg Trousers - This set can be worn day or night - together as a pajama set or mixed with office wear to give your work wardrobe a hippy twist. One fashionista commented: “This co-ord is 🔥🔥🔥 I absolutely love the print, definitely making its way to my wardrobe!!” Buy both items for a co-ordinated look for £39.50 each.

Pure Cotton Statement Lace Trim Blouse - The public is loving the blouses in this collection and this vintage garment is a hit, with the lace and ornate embroidery capturing people’s attention. One shopper gave the top her seal of approval, approving of the “crochet vibes”. Another simply said “gorgeous 🤍”, while a third added “So GOOD 💫”. Pick up this piece for £55.

Ruffle Maxi Dress - this “ultra-feminine ruffle maxi dress” is described as “Sienna’s dress of the summer” and one fan agreed, saying “Take. My. Money.” One fan on Instagram wanted to take it back to the noughties and said: “I mean this is crying out for a brown boho disc belt 😂”. But it got the thumbs up from another commenter, who said: “Love it … I honestly think M&S have nailed it this year…”, and another who said: “Love this dress, very Stevie Nicks.” It’s yours for £89.