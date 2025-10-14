Belfast Taekwon-Do students reign supreme in Europe
The competition took place over ten hours, on five mats simultaneously, with medals awarded for special techniques, individual and team patterns and individual and team sparring events, in various age, belt and height divisions. Most of the young athletes competed in five different events each, throughout the day. In total, the Northern Ireland team won twenty-seven medals, made up of fourteen Gold, nine silver and four bronze.
The older of the sisters Tammy Trainor aged 12 managed to secure Gold & silver in sparring and team sparring, and silver in team patterns, Tammy who is know stranger to away competitions said “I am really delighted with my performance today the hard work put in at home really does pay off on the competition mats."
Tammy and her sister train locally in Avoniel and Shankill Leisure centres Belfast.
Lily Trainor aged 10 secured a great medal haul with winning Gold in sparring & team sparring, silver in team patterns, and bronze in individual patterns, Both students are proud to represent the Belfast area as WITC European Champions in an ever growing national team that brings athletes from all towns and cities across Northern Ireland.