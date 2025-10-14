Belfast Taekwon-Do students reign supreme in Europe

Two local sisters showed Europe what Belfast is made of this weekend when they brought home several medals from the WITC European Taekwon-Do Championships. They were part of a team of fifteen athletes that travelled to Almere, Netherlands to represent the Northern Ireland national Team, led by coaches Leo Maguire, Ben McCone & Jasmine Murphy.

The competition took place over ten hours, on five mats simultaneously, with medals awarded for special techniques, individual and team patterns and individual and team sparring events, in various age, belt and height divisions. Most of the young athletes competed in five different events each, throughout the day. In total, the Northern Ireland team won twenty-seven medals, made up of fourteen Gold, nine silver and four bronze.

The older of the sisters Tammy Trainor aged 12 managed to secure Gold & silver in sparring and team sparring, and silver in team patterns, Tammy who is know stranger to away competitions said “I am really delighted with my performance today the hard work put in at home really does pay off on the competition mats."

Tammy and her sister train locally in Avoniel and Shankill Leisure centres Belfast.

Lily & Tammy Trainor