Northern Ireland's Colm Murphy (right) with opponent Jack Turner at the 'Belfast Brawl' card on Friday promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry company. (Photo by Stephen Dunkley/Queensberry)

Home city fighters had mixed fortunes on Friday’s ‘Belfast Brawl’ card at the SSE Arena.

James McGivern and Colm Murphy each enjoyed success – both stopping their opponents inside the distance.

But top-of-the-bill Conor Quinn experienced defeat for the first time in his professional career after losing on points.

Murphy produced a classy display against Scotland’s Jack Turner to win the vacant Commonwealth Silver flyweight title.

The referee stopped the contest in the 10th and final round as Turner couldn’t continue due to lacerations over both eyes.

The ‘Posh Boy’ was delighted to get the win and stretch his unbeaten record in the professional ranks.

“That was good craic and a good fight, it takes two to tango,” stated Murphy. “I just walked through them (Turner's power shots) but after the second round he was breathing heavy and I knew that if he was breathing heavy by the second round, he wouldn't be full of life in the 10th...I knew I was in control then.

“We got the tactics right as we knew Jack is a tidy boxer.”“I made him move about the ring and use his energy up, he didn't have power to faze me as I'm massive at the weight.

“That's the easiest I've made the weight, you think when you get older it would be harder as I've fought at this weight since I was 17, but I felt I was getting stronger.

“I didn't mean to cut him with my head but when it happened to me (in his Irish title win over Liam Gaynor) I fought on, so it was up to him to make the most of things.”

The 24-year-old is already looking forward to getting back into the ring and added: “I can’t wait for fight number 13 already, a wee bit of rest and I can't wait to get back training and running.”

Quinn lost his battle for the vacant Commonwealth flyweight title on the judge’s scorecards against Doncaster’s Conner Kelsall.

After 12 rounds one judge scored the fight a draw 114 each but the other two gave it to the Yorkshireman by margins of 115-114 and 116-112 leaving the partisan home crowd stunned.

The fight turned into a contrast of styles – with Quinn trying to be the aggressor, fighting on the front foot, while Kelsall was happy to use the full ring and keep the Belfast boxer at bay with his jab.

Neither fighter could dominate the contest although Quinn enjoyed a good eighth round with some nice body shots but they failed to have the desired outcome of slowing Kelsall down as he continued to let his opponent chase him round the ring and pick him off with his jab during the closing rounds.

McGivern produced a devastating left hook to knock out Welshman Rashid Omar with 30 seconds remaining on the second round in his featherweight bout.

Elsewhere on the card promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry company, Pierce O’Leary retained his WBC Super Lightweight title with the unanimous points decision over Darragh Foley.

The two Dubliners produced the fight of the night, going the full action-packed 10 rounds.

O’Leary landed some big shots in the opening three minutes before dropping his opponent with a right uppercut in the second round.