Gold rush for Northern Ireland boxers at Commonwealth Games 2022

Northern Ireland's Dylan James Eagleson celebrates his victory over Ghana'a Abraham Mensah in the Men's Bantam (51-54kg) final. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The super Sunday medal haul brought the overall number of golds to seven – smashing the previous best total of five golds at the 1994 Games in Victoria, Canada.

Five final bout victories in the boxing on Sunday followed the gold medal success of para-swimmer Bethany Firth on Wednesday, and the lawn bowling quartet of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh on Saturday.

There were two further silver medals on Sunday, bringing the overall medal total to 18 – another record, bettering the 15 won at Edinburgh in 1986.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday’s gold rush began when Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson outpointed his Ghaniaian opponent Abraham Mensah.

The last boxing gold went to Michaela Walsh whose brother Aidan had also triumphed in his gold medal light-middleweight bout against Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga.

Defeating Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria was a particularly special moment for Michaela who has twice had to settle for silver following Commonwealth final defeats.

Speaking ahead of her final showdown, Michaela said she was enjoying being able to share in the success of brother Aidan who had earlier gone one better than the silver he won at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

“Regardless of the outcome, I’m so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I’m just so happy,” she said.

Afterwards, Aidan said: “To be able to stand here and do what I love everyday, it’s incredible.”

Earlier on Sunday, light-flyweight Carly McNaul put in a gutsy performance against Zareen Nikat from India but it wasn’t enough to steal the gold away from the reigning world champion.

Following the Eagleson victory, Belfast pro boxer and former Commonwealth gold medal winner Michael Conlan tweeted: “Dylan Eagleson 19 year old Commonwealth games champion, fantastic performance to pull it back after losing the first round. Well done champ.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill tweeted her support for the Northern Ireland team.

She said: “A tremendous performance by @GoTeamNI athletes at the Commonwealth Games, achieving a record number of medals. Congratulations to all our local athletes, you have done us all proud.