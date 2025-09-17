Lewis Crocker has his eyes set on a showdown with Conor Benn

Newly crowned IBF world welterweight champion Lewis Crocker says he wants a crack at Conor Benn in a potential all-British showdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crocker became king in the 147lb division on Saturday as he beats Irish rival Paddy Donovan via a split decision at Windsor Park.

After a cagey, tactical start, Crocker first sent Donovan to the canvas in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan recovered well and looked to be getting on top when Crocker floored him again with a left hook in the fifth round.

Donovan’s response was again strong but he did not do enough to edge the verdict, which went 111-115, 114-112, 114-113 in Crocker’s favour.

After his hand was raised, Belfast man Crocker called out Benn after the bout for a potential blockbuster fight and he mentioned his name yet again to BBC Sport NI at a reception at Belfast City Hall hosted by the city's Lord Mayor, Tracy Kelly.

A potential showdown will have to wait as Benn faces Chris Eubank Jr in the middleweight division in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll fight Conor Benn anywhere," Crocker told BBC Sport NI on Tuesday.

"It's a huge fight domestically. He's a big name and now I'm world champion I have that bargaining chip."

Donovan was the busier fighter on Saturday but Crocker landed more serious blows in front of a ferocious atmosphere.

It was the second time the pair had met in the ring this year after a world-title eliminator saw Donovan controversially being disqualified for punching after the bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rematch was granted but this time the prize was greater, with the title on the line after being vacated by Jaron Ennis.

Despite pundits thinking the scorecards would be close, Crocker was left with no doubts he would be crowned the winner.

"I had two knockdowns and know I won three of the rounds after. All I know is the judges had it right," he added.

"Compared to the last fight where I had stitches, waking up yesterday was phenomenal. I feel brilliant and feel like I could go another 12 rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great fight, great night, a great moment for my family, myself and for Belfast.