Muckamore celebrate picking up a wicket in their Premier League clash with Woodvale. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

​Muckamore star Ben Calitz admits it would be “very special” if the Moylena outfit could celebrate their 150th anniversary by reaching a first Gallagher Challenge Cup final since 1972.

​The Antrim club won the Section One title last season and have enjoyed an impressive return to the top-flight, sitting fifth in the Premier League while progressing to the semi-finals of the NCU’s most significant competition.

They’ve recorded victories over CIYMS and CSNI to set up today’s last-four showdown with current league leaders Woodvale and Calitz is hoping they can use the momentum created from previous victories to get over the line once again.

"We’re very happy to be at home,” Calitz told NCU Live. “It’s always great to have lots of people down at Moylena and it will be a very special day.

"It would be quite an achievement for us to get into the final and it would be a very special day, so hopefully we can get over the line and then go to Stormont and give it a good go.

"We’ve had two big games against CIYMS and CSNI with them being such big teams.

“The game against CSNI went down to the last over so we were happy to get over the line.”

The other semi-final showdown sees 10-time winners Lisburn face Instonians, who have been beaten finalists on four occasions since last lifting the famous trophy in 2012.

Nikolai Smith’s side have produced stunning cup form throughout the 2024 campaign, also progressing to next weekend’s Irish Cup semi-final against Merrion, and have welcomed Ireland international Neil Rock into their ranks over recent weeks.

They’ve beaten Donacloney Mill and North Down to reach this stage while Neil Whitworth’s Lisburn defeated Section One opposition in Lurgan and neighbours Derriaghy.

"Wallace Park is a tough place to go, but with the way we’ve gone in the cup this year we feel we can take on anyone,” said Inst’s James Lambert. “In the league we struggled a bit, but in the cup we’ve found different form.