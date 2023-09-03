A productive first-half from the hosts would be rewarded as they led by three goals at the break as Paul O'Neill, Levi Ives and Micheal Glynn all found the back of the net.

A fourth goal of the contest would see Ives bag a brace as Tiernan Lynch's men also registered a clean sheet in the process.

"It was very much a professional performance," he told Larne’s media channel.

"The job is done and we quickly move on to the next one.

"It was about being professional today, giving Newry City every respect with the preparation that we put into the game.

"The boys carried out a game plan to win 4-0 and keep a clean sheet.

"There are no easy games in this league and you can see that with Loughgall getting a result with ten men against Crusaders at Seaview.

"The bottom six teams from last year have all strengthened, they've all massively improved and the fitness levels of every club have gone up considerably since the arrival of the full-time teams, meaning they’ve all raised their game as a result.

"Every game is ultra competitive and you have to be right on it and I thought we were today.”

Haveron was delighted to see several members of the squad weigh in with goals and had special recognition for O’Neill who has had to be patient for his opportunity.

He added: “I think Paul has had to be patient with the form of Andy (Ryan) and Lee (Bonis).

"That has meant he’s had to wait for his opportunity but he certainly done the power of good today.

"He took his goal brilliantly, his hold up play was excellent, he was dropping in and linking it all up.

"Because of injuries we’ve had Levi has had to play off the right and he scores twice.

"I think playing there will happen more often and that’ll be his preferred position.