​Loughgall boss Dean Smith is backing a performance giving “absolutely everything” tonight against back-to-back Irish League champions Larne in a bid to stop the rot in a seven-strong run without victory.

The Villagers’ battle to secure a second successive season at senior level kicked off with victory over Carrick Rangers but has subsequently featured only two single additional points from a derby draw at home to Portadown then after letting slip a lead twice at Glenavon.

Defeats to Coleraine, Glentoran, Cliftonville, Dungannon and Linfield have completed the testing start to the Sports Direct Premiership campaign – a challenge which continues with a midweek meeting at the home of the top-flight’s most consistent club across the past two title-winning seasons.

Despite the run of results, Smith heads to Inver Park realistic over the task but aware the potential for a shock against-the-odds scoreline is “why everyone loves football”.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We know Larne are a quality outfit, you don’t reach the later stages of European competition by being average," Smith told BBC Sport NI following the weekend loss to Coleraine. "They’re fantastic and they have a fantastic depth in their squad in terms of quality.

"So we know we have to go there and give absolutely everything, and hope Larne have a real off night.

"We have to be realistic, but that is why everyone loves football it (a shock win) can happen."

Despite defeat, Smith finished the weekend game against Coleraine with a feeling he “can't praise the players enough”.

"We're not too concerned about the goal at the end, you could see we were pushing forward," said Smith after the 2-0 reverse off a penalty kick and injury-time goal. "I thought we were outstanding today...we limited Coleraine to very little and we were disappointed to give the penalty away.

"I can't praise the players enough.

"We're just disappointed because we put so much into it not to get something from it.

"We deserved something from the game if you look at it as a whole.

"At the minute we're having nothing but bad luck.

"We also understand if we get performances like that then that will change."

The sense of optimism from Smith is shared by Loughgall midfielder Tiernan Kelly.

Kelly draws confidence heading to Larne from tight encounters across last season between the clubs – with Loughgall winning at home and losing by slender margins on the road.

"We know they’re going to be very good, we went down there last year and only lost twice by one or two goals and then we beat them on our pitch," said Kelly on BBC Sport NI after the Coleraine performance. “So I know we can cause an upset.

"If we do what we did against Coleraine – but add the final touches and score a few goals – we can cause a shock.