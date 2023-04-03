David Jeffrey's men booked their ticket for the showpiece decider against Crusaders - a repeat of last year's final which they lost 2-1 - after stunning the much-fancied Larne at Seaview.

Wilson, who missed that heartbreaking defeat to Crusaders through injury, is hoping to make up for lost time this time around after netting a sublime free-kick in Friday night's semi-final.

"I've been at them to get me on free kicks all season and I've been overlooked," he joked.

Dougie Wilson celebrates after netting in the Irish Cup semi-final win against Larne at Seaview.

"When I set the ball down I just thought to myself that I fancied it, thankfully it went in.

"Larne are the best team in the country so we knew they were going to come at us.

"When we got the second goal it just gave us that bit of a cushion, which we needed to be fair because they were starting to put us under a bit of pressure.

"I was injured for the final last season so hopefully I can keep myself fit this year.

"The boys were gutted last year, especially with the way we lost it in injury time.

"We will definitely be looking to put it right this season."

The battle for 7th spot is a triple threat shoot-out between Ballymena, Glenavon and Carrick Rangers as all three eye a shot at European football in the end of season play-offs.

United welcome the Lurgan Blues to Warden Street this evening as they aim to record a first league win in twelve outings.

"We know results haven't been good enough over the last while, but to be fair the performances have been there in some of the games," WIlson added.

"We've been beaten by the odd-goal two or three times in the last ten games where we maybe could have nicked a point.

"There's still places to play for in the league, we've a European play-off to play for.

"We have to try and pick up as many points as we can between now and the end of the season and see where it takes us.