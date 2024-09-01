Group stage fixture details released as Larne know their schedule for their historic Conference League commitments
The Inver Reds became the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage of a European competition after their nail-biting aggregate success against their Gibraltar opposition.
Despite being told who they will play in Friday’s draw, the powers-at-be at UEFA have since finalised Larne’s schedule.
Tiernan Lynch’s men start their league phase campaign with a trip to Norwegian side Molde – once the playing ground of Erling Haaland – on Thursday, October 3 (KO 5:45pm).
Due to stadium rules, Larne have to play their matches at Windsor Park and they will host League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on matchday two on Thursday, October 24 (KO 5:45pm).
Matchday three will also see Larne at ‘home’ against Swiss side St Gallen on Thursday, November 7 (KO 8pm), before they travel to Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana on Thursday, November 28 (KO 8pm).
The final two contests in the league phase have paired Larne away to Belarus side Dinamo Minsk – which will be played in Azerbaijan – on Thursday, December 12 (KO 5:45pm), with the last game against Belgium’s KAA Gent at Windsor Park on Thursday, December 19 (KO 8pm).
