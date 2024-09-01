Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UEFA have confirmed Larne’s schedule in this year’s Conference League after their historic play-off success against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday night.

The Inver Reds became the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage of a European competition after their nail-biting aggregate success against their Gibraltar opposition.

Despite being told who they will play in Friday’s draw, the powers-at-be at UEFA have since finalised Larne’s schedule.

Tiernan Lynch’s men start their league phase campaign with a trip to Norwegian side Molde – once the playing ground of Erling Haaland – on Thursday, October 3 (KO 5:45pm).

Due to stadium rules, Larne have to play their matches at Windsor Park and they will host League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on matchday two on Thursday, October 24 (KO 5:45pm).

Matchday three will also see Larne at ‘home’ against Swiss side St Gallen on Thursday, November 7 (KO 8pm), before they travel to Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana on Thursday, November 28 (KO 8pm).